2022 May 17 15:04

YILPORT starts a new X-PRESS Feeders service ACX

Feeder Avila made this Saturday, 14th of May, the maiden voyage of X-PRESS Feeders to YILPORT Ferrol launching the ACX service connection to the main world ports for import and export cargoes via the Algeciras hub, according to the company's release.



With transit times (3 days Algeciras/Ferrol and 8 days Ferrol/Algeciras), this new service will also allow weekly direct connection to the Canary Islands (Tenerife and Las Palmas) and Agadir.





