2022 May 17 14:03

Titan LNG and Brittany Ferries embark on a long-term partnership for the supply of fuel for Brittany Ferries’ newbuild hybrids

Titan LNG and Brittany Ferries have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of LNG and Liquified Bio Methane (LBM) to two new LNG-fuelled hybrid Ro-Pax vessels that Brittany Ferries will operate between England and France from 2025, according to the company's release.

The ferries will serve established routes connecting Portsmouth with St Malo, and Portsmouth with Ouistreham. Titan aims to supply fuel to both vessels during usual cargo operations alongside (SIMOPS) to avoid delays to sailing schedules.

The two 194.7 metre, 1,400-passenger LNG-hybrid ships will join the fleet in 2024 and 2025 replacing two of the longest-serving vessels, Bretagne (1989) and Normandie (1992). They will follow two new LNG-fuelled ships, Salamanca, which entered service in March this year, and Santoña which will arrive on fleet in 2023.

The hybrid vessels will have a large battery hybrid power system of 10 MWh for propulsion and manoeuvring in port and an 8 MW electric shore connection that will allow charging in port, when infrastructure allows. As well as significantly cutting emissions, hybrid propulsion promises less noise and a smoother ride for passengers.



This partnership marks the significant expansion of Titan’s operations in the English Channel which will enhance the availability of LNG, LBM, and in the longer run hydrogen-derived LNG in the region. Titan will bring additional barge capacity to meet this demand. There are plans for a Krios series vessel to serve Brittany Ferries and to regularly transit between relevant ports.



As a leading independent supplier of LNG, Titan LNG is the frontrunner in economic and clean (bio) LNG supply to the marine and industrial sector in Europe.



Brittany Ferries was conceived in 1972, starting life as a freight-only service on 2 January the following year. The first sailing linked Roscoff in Brittany with Plymouth in the South of England and carried a cargo of artichokes and cauliflowers. Since then, the company has progressively launched, then strengthened shipping routes.