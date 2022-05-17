2022 May 17 13:25

Marcor Stevedoring B.V. to operate dry bulk terminal at Steinweg Hartel Terminal

Marcor intends to extend its floating terminal in Rotterdam with the development of a dry bulk terminal at the Steinweg Hartel Terminal on Maasvlakte, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



The terminal is currently run as a breakbulk terminal by C. Steinweg – Handelsveem B.V. (Steinweg), Marcor’s parent company. After the redevelopment and construction of the state-of-the-art storage facilities, Marcor aims at offering sustainable and efficient storage and transhipment services in phases at this location by the end of 2023.



For several years now, Marcor has the ambition to extend its floating storage and transhipment activities in Rotterdam on land to strengthen its dry cargo position and meet the growing demand for covered storage capacity. Marcor is specialised in storage and transhipment of dry bulk and is known in the port of Rotterdam for its floating cranes and storage vessel in Waalhaven.



The Hartel Terminal will be the scene of the transition from breakbulk to dry bulk cargo in the next few years. The 13-hectare terminal has a total quay length of 600 metres and a depth of 16 metres, so that a wide range of vessel types can be served with ship-to-ship and terminal transfer. Marcor’s plans include the construction of new quay-based warehouses and using the covered warehouse space of approximately 28,000m2, already developed by Steinweg. Agribulk, minerals and biomass products will be among the products stored at the terminal. Located near the N15 motorway and with a railway connection already in place, the terminal has multimodal transport connections from and to the hinterland.

A final investment decision for the development will be made towards the end of 2022 at the latest. The plans for redeveloping the terminal have been realised in consultation with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Steinweg.