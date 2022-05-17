2022 May 17 12:20

Global Ports strengthens cooperation with Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping

Global Ports Group says it will organize a week of guest lectures for the first time at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping from May 16 to May 20, 2022. Employees of Petrolesport, Ust-Luga Container Terminal, Global Ports Management and ROLIS will meet with students of the Water Transport Institute and the International Transport Management Institute.



During industry lectures at the university, representatives of Global Ports will talk about cargo handling, labor safety, financial and economic activities and project management, as well as work with customers. Employees of the company's Human Resources Department will present internship opportunities at Global Ports terminals, as well as share practical tips with students on how to successfully pass an interview for a vacancy in the Group's companies.



Yakov Fedorenko, Head of the Human Resources Department at Global Ports Management Company, noted:



“We have big plans to develop cooperation with Admiral Makarov University and attract graduates to Global Ports. In turn, the expertise of our specialists, I am sure, will be useful for the development of educational programs and the university's career center.”



Global Ports has been closely cooperating with Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping since 2020. University students annually undergo summer internships at the terminals of the Group. In the spring, representatives of the university meet with the employees of the Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (the Group's terminal in Primorsky Krai) and their children and talked about training opportunities in the field of maritime transport. In the summer of 2022, Global Ports expects to accept 50 students. In the fall of 2022, the Group also plans to organize a second week of guest lectures at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.