2022 May 17 12:20

DP World breaks ground on its new container terminal, silo and quay in the port of Novi Sad

DP World has commenced construction of a new container terminal, a vertical quay, and a silo for storing cereals in the port of Novi Sad, according to the company's release.

The project is part of the continued €30 million investment DP World has committed to its Novi Sad terminal and the most significant proportion of the investment to date. A ground-breaking ceremony attended by the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Tomislav Momirović, and Mayor of Novi Sad, Miloš Vučević, took place on Friday (13 th), where Claudiu Negreanu, General Manager of DP World Novi Sad, presented the plans for the development and a vision for the port once work is complete.

This latest project follows other significant investments that are changing the face and the future of the port.

At the end of 2018, Government of the Republic of Serbia decided to start process of privatization of the Port of Novi Sad. This process is terminated in 2019. When a consortium P&O Ports FZE was selected as the best bidder, which is managed by DP World from UAE. This consortium became owner of the port of Novi Sad. P&O Ports FZE is a specialized company which manages small, multi-purpose ports, including container terminals, bulk cargo terminals and general cargo.

DP World is one of the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. This is a global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents. From marine services and inland terminals to industrial parks as well as technology driven customer solutions.