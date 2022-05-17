2022 May 17 11:45

DemoSATH floating wind project successfully completes the offshore mooring installation

The project led by Saitec Offshore Technologies, in collaboration with RWE, has achieved a key milestone by completing the pre-lay of the mooring system, according to the company's release.

Maersk Supply Service has undertaken the installation of the six mooring lines and six anchors of DemoSATH at the BIMEP test site from the anchor-handling vessel Maersk Mariner.

DemoSATH mooring, anchoring and quick connect solution is set for the 2MW turbine that will be tested later this year and which will be the first floating turbine connected to the Spanish grid.

In early May, Maersk Supply Service completed the installation of six mooring lines (comprised by hybrid lines of chain and fibre rope) and six drag anchors with Maersk Mariner. The mobilisation and loading of the mooring lines elements and preparation of the vessel was done at Punta Sollana quay, in the port of Bilbao (Spain), where the onshore construction of the floater is currently underway.

Once loaded, the vessel left the Port towards the installation site at BiMEP test area where the elements’ connection and laying took place. The lines will be recovered from the seabed for a plug and play connection to the unit later this year.



Meanwhile, the onshore construction of the prestressed concrete floating platform continues at the Port of Bilbao. Works on the transition piece, single point mooring and boat landing are also carried out as well as installation works inside the floaters. This will be followed by the launching operation to put afloat the platform that will then be transported to its final deployment site at BIMEP.

The DemoSATH means a stepping stone in SATH Technology commercialization roadmap. The 2MW unit will be tested against real sea operating conditions in a harsh Atlantic environment. The test field at BiMEP facilities are located 2 miles off the Biscay coast where the sea is 85 meters deep. DemoSATH will generate sufficient electricity to cover the energy demand of more than 2,000 local households.

This project aims to collect data and gain real-life knowledge from the construction procedure, operation, and maintenance of DemoSATH floating wind platform for a period of 2 years.



Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring and installing floating units.

Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning. Maersk Supply Service is a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, and employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff.



Saitec Offshore Technologies is a spin-off from Saitec. Founded in 2016, created to globalize offshore wind by developing SATH technology, a competitive and cost-efficient concrete floating solution that removes the barriers related to water depth, reduces both CAPEX and OPEX and enhances local content. The outfit also offers associated engineering services related to this field.



RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing €50 billion gross for this purpose in this decade.