2022 May 17 09:24

Maersk launches a revamped Middle Corridor rail service

Departing from various locations in China, a new A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) service connects China and Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania in about 40 days, according to the company's release.



After passing the border of Khorgos between China and Kazakhstan, containers arrive by rail to the station of Aktau where they are loaded on a barge to Baku in Azerbaijani. From there containers are railed to APM Terminals Poti, Georgia, where they are being loaded on a feeder vessel to Constanta, Romania. Then the cargo is railed to various destinations across European countries.

Maersk has started developing this new route back in March and already in April had the first departure from China serving customers from lifestyle, automotive and household appliances industries.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.