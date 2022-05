2022 May 17 09:16

Crude oil futures are slightly down after a recent growth

Crude oil declined by 0.01%-0.02%

As of 17 May 2022, 09:08 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.02% lower at $114.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery declined by 0.01% to $111.87 a barrel.



Crude oil futures showed a moderate decrease after a considerable growth before.