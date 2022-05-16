2022 May 16 17:44

Shi.E.L.D. Services and Su-Nav Group launch strategic joint venture - Splash

Shi.E.L.D Services srl, a global offshore logistics service provider and Su-Nav Group, a leading ship management company have announced a strategic joint venture and launched S CUBE MARINE, according to Splash.

The new company will initially manage and operate transhipment projects in West Africa, which include technical and crew management of transhippers, tugs and barges.

With growing demand from West Africa for a range of raw materials including bauxite, iron ore and manganese, S Cube Marine is well positioned to provide a range of specialist services for its international mining and shipping customers.

Shi.E.L.D Services and Su-Nav have decades of experience in their respective sectors and through their new venture they can broaden geographical outreach, enhance service offerings and build commercial capacity.