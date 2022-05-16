2022 May 16 15:48

USCG repatriates 86 people to Cuba

Since Oct. 1, 2021, USCG crews interdicted 1,779 Cubans

The USCG said that its cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 86 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following seven interdictions off the Florida Keys.



Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a blue and white rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 30 miles south of Islamorada. A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 7:45 a.m., about 8 miles south of Plantation Key. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 10 miles south of Key West. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 35 miles southeast of Caesar’s Creek, Key Largo. A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 25 miles south of Key West. A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Long Key. A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 9 miles south of Woman Key.



Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.



Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,779 Cubans.