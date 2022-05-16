2022 May 16 15:33

Rosmorport announces tender for reconstruction of seaport Korsakov

Maximum price of the contract exceeds RUB 360 million

FSUE Rosmorport has issued an invitation to tender in electronic form to select an organization for the right to sign a contract on development of a design for “Reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities in seaport Korsakov” in the framework of “Logistic technopark (Korsakov port)” Phase 1.

According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 360,202,657.91.

Bidding deadline – 15 June 2022 with the results to be announced on June 22, 2022.

In March 2022, Rosmorport presented its plans on development of Russian ports. According to the report on the current state of Russian ports delivered by Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport, major development projects in the Far East include coal terminals in Vladivostok (Sukhodol and Otkryty) and Vanino, LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya Bay within the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, port infrastructure of Korsakov for handling of general and containerized cargo as well as creation of a multifunctional cargo handling area in Poronaysk for coal, LNG and oil.