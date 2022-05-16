-
2022 May 16 14:45
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2022 fell by 7.3%
Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 7.9%
In January-April 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 5.22 million TEUs (-7.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 4.3 million TEUs (-7.9%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 916 thousand TEUs (-4.1%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.
Другие новости по темам: Hong Kong
2022 May 16
2022 May 15
2022 May 14
2022 May 13
2022 May 12
|18:21
|Fincantieri delivers ocean cruise ship “VIKING MARS” to Viking
|18:02
|Grain harvests may hit all-time high in Russian history – Vladimir Putin