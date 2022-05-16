2022 May 16 14:45

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2022 fell by 7.3%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 7.9%

In January-April 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 5.22 million TEUs (-7.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 4.3 million TEUs (-7.9%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 916 thousand TEUs (-4.1%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.