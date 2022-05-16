2022 May 16 14:24

CSL’s new diesel-electric self-unloading ship begins service for Windsor Salt

Canada Steamship Lines’ new diesel-electric self-unloading vessel, MV Nukumi, successfully completed its inaugural loading and discharge of deicing salt for dedicated customer, Windsor Salt, according to the company's release.



Purpose-designed to service Windsor Salt’s deicing salt shipping and handling needs in Eastern Canada, the vessel’s state-of-the-art technology and innovative features were put to the test for the first time during loading at the Mines Seleines salt mine in the Magdalene Islands last week, and during the discharge in Montreal.

On her first trip to the Mines Seleine salt mine, the ship’s modern hull design and twin-fin diesel-electric propulsion system demonstrated the vessel’s ability to transit through narrow channels more quickly, at lower tide and with exceptional maneuverability.



The ship’s fully automated single point of loading and state-of-the-art cargo handling systems performed as designed and eliminated the need for vessel shifting during loading, making for a safer and more efficient operation.



During discharge in Montreal, the vessel’s shuttle discharge boom arrangement significantly reduced shifting, while sensor technology installed on the boom and programmed to auto-pile mode contributed to saving time and crew effort.



Several innovations built into the design of M/V Nukumi are also reducing the ship’s overall environmental footprint and are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants by 25% and 80% respectively, compared with previous ships servicing the same routes. These include diesel-electric tier 3 engines, a ballast water treatment system, a waste heat recovery system, and overall quieter machinery.



CSL is grateful to the Ministère des Transports du Québec for its financial contribution as part of the Ministry’s program to improve the efficiency of marine, air and rail transportation.





