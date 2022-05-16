2022 May 16 16:14

DNV provides concept certification of Fred. Olsen 1848’s floating wind turbine

DNV has provided Fred. Olsen 1848 with a Statement of Feasibility (similar to an Approval in Principle) for their floating wind turbine concept, BRUNEL, according to the company's release.



BRUNEL is a floating wind turbine support structure designed to support a 15 MW wind turbine. The substructure is a column stabilized unit with three columns connected by submerged horizontal pontoons. The rotor-nacelle assembly (RNA) is supported by two inclined towers meeting at a distance below the nacelle interface. The structure will be single point mooring through a turret in order to weather vane. This innovative design aims for a modular approach, suitable for serial and automized production in the existing global supply chain.

With achieving this first step in the certification process, DNV considers the BRUNEL concept feasible for further development.



DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries.



Fred. Olsen 1848 is an innovation and technology company that focuses on development and commercialization of innovative technologies related to renewable energy.