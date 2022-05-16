-
2022 May 16 15:14
Ocean Yield AS takes delivery of the newbuilding Suezmax tanker
Ocean Yield AS takes delivery of the newbuilding Suezmax tanker Nordic Harrier from Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea, according to the company's release.
The vessel commenced a 10-year bareboat charter to Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) upon delivery. NAT is a crude tanker company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a fleet of 21 Suezmax tankers.
