2022 May 16 14:12

Equinor signing strategic collaboration agreement with Aibel

To ensure a close and long-term collaboration, Equinor and Aibel have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement, according to the company's release.

The ten-year agreement aims to ensure predictability, which will be important to both parties in times of many great and important opportunities.

For several years Aibel has been one of Equinor’s key collaboration partners. As an example they were awarded the majority of contracts for further development of mature fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in 2020 and 2021. Equinor has contributed to a major share of Aibel’s earnings, and the companies have for several years worked on a joint improvement effort to strengthen safety and efficiency in the projects.



Aibel is Equinor’s key supplier of maintenance and modification services on offshore and onshore installations. The framework agreement with Aibel on these services was recently extended to March 2026.



Aibel has, during the past years, established itself as one of the leading suppliers of offshore converter platforms to be delivered to, i.e., the Dogger Bank A, B and C offshore wind farms in the UK. In addition, Aibel has several times been assigned to perform hook-up of high-voltage systems offshore, such as electrification of Johan Sverdrup and Wisting.



The companies will keep pursuing opportunities for standardisation and simplification in both offshore wind and electrification of oil and gas installations. Across all activities Equinor and Aibel are focusing on raising awareness on climate change in the fabrication phase and supply chain, and reduce emissions. The companies also have a joint ambition of making the activity in North Norway more robust in a long-term perspective.