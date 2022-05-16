2022 May 16 09:51

Rosmorport completed period of icebreaker assistance of ice navigation season 2021-2022

Icebreaking fleet of FSUE Rosmorport has completed the period of icebreaker assistance in 15 freezing ports of the Russian Federation with ice restrictions in the water area of the White sea lifted on May 14. According to the company, over the ice navigation season it provided assistance to 500 ships in seaports of Arkhangelsk and Kandalaksha, as well as at the approaches to them.



Uninterrupted navigation in seaports of the White Sea was ensured by icebreakers of Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk Branch: Dickson, Tor, Kapitan Chadayev and Kapitan Yevdokimov.

Besides, the Kapitan Dranitsin icebreaker of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch was involved between March 11 and March 16, 2022.



FSUE Rosmorport owns the world’s largest icebreaking fleet numbering 35 vessels of various classes and specializations.



The flagship of Rosmorport’s icebreaking fleet is Viktor Chernomyrdin which has just completed ice trials in the Arctic.