2022 May 16 09:16

Crude oil futures decrease as investors take profits

Crude oil prices fell by 1.56%-1.65%

As of 16 May 2022, 08:57 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 1.65% lower at $109.71 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery fell by 1.56% to $107.07 a barrel.



Crude oil futures decrease as investors take profits after a surge in the previous session.