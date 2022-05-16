-
2022 May 16 09:16
Crude oil futures decrease as investors take profits
Crude oil prices fell by 1.56%-1.65%
As of 16 May 2022, 08:57 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 1.65% lower at $109.71 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery fell by 1.56% to $107.07 a barrel.
Crude oil futures decrease as investors take profits after a surge in the previous session.
2022 May 16
|09:26
|Port of Long Beach reports record volumes for April 2022
|09:16
|Crude oil futures decrease as investors take profits
|08:57
|MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward correction on May 16