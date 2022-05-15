2022 May 15 15:32

Ocean Yield takes delivery of newbuilding Suezmax tanker from South Korean shipyard

The vessel commenced a 10-year bareboat charter to Nordic American Tankers Limited



Ocean Yield AS announced that it has taken delivery of the newbuilding Suezmax tanker Nordic Harrier from Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea.



The vessel commenced a 10-year bareboat charter to Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) upon delivery.



NAT is a crude tanker company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a fleet of 21 Suezmax tankers.