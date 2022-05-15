2022 May 15 12:49

Singapore’s fuel oil stocks fall to more than two-year low

Singapore’s fuel oil stocks tumbled by 3.07M bbls w-o-w to 17.46M bbls during the week ending 11 May, the lowest level since July 2019, Simpson Spence Young reports. Light distillate inventories also declined by 260K bbls w-o-w to 14.56M bbls after reaching a six-week high during the previous week, whereas middle distillate stocks increased by 1.37M bbls w-o-w to 7.42M bbls.