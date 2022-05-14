  • Home
  • 2022 May 14 13:15

    World Shipping Council welcomes Swire Shipping as new member

    Swire Shipping involved in liner shipping in the Asia Pacific region celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2022

    The World Shipping Council (WSC) continues its work for a safe, secure and sustainable industry, and is excited to welcome a new member in Swire Shipping.  

    Headquartered in Singapore, Swire Shipping is a leading provider of specialist customer solutions for a wide range of cargo and aims to provide a full suite of land and ocean solutions. Swire Shipping celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2022, and for much of its modern history it has been actively involved in liner shipping in the Asia Pacific region.  

    “We are very pleased to welcome Swire Shipping to WSC. Expanding our membership broadens our perspective when representing the liner sector and we look forward to participation from Swire Shipping representatives in our Councils and Working Groups,” says John Butler, President & CEO of the WSC.

    Jeremy Sutton is Chief Operating Officer of Swire Shipping, and has been elected as a representative to the WSC Board, effective immediately.

    “We are delighted to join the World Shipping Council and to share our knowledge and experience especially in the areas of safety, security and sustainability. We also look forward to learning from our peers and by so doing, contribute to building a vibrant, safe and sustainable industry for years to come,” said Mr Sutton.

2022 May 14

