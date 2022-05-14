2022 May 14 12:07

The Japanese ambassador discusses cooperation with SCZONE

The Japanese ambassador went on a site visit to watch Saraya project

Eng. Yehia Zaki, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, received Ambassador “Oka Hiroshi”, the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo, at SCZONE in Sokhna, to discuss investment opportunities and mutual cooperation between Japanese side and SCZONE in various industrial sectors.



Eng. Yehia Zaki, chairman of SCZONE shows the investment opportunities and incentives to the ambassador.



He also demonstrated SCZONE’s plans to localize targeted industries according to Egypt’s strategy 2030, as well as SCZONE’s efforts to localize green fuel industries in Sokhna and East Port Said.



Eng. Yehia Zaki pointed out that the current investment situation in Egypt is the best time, as it enjoys a good investment climate and various opportunities in many sectors.



“The political leadership’s will encourage serious investments by providing many investment incentives, robust infrastructure, a national road network, electricity, and a communications network.” Zaki said



“We appreciate the Japanese ambassador’s interest in visiting SCZONE, as we have the joint cooperation with the Japanese investments represented in the RORO terminal in East Port Said with the Japanese-French consortium” Toyota Bollore NYK” , as well as Saraya Japanese Factor for cosmotics, the first Japanese factory in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, which is under construction and will operated soon.” Eng. Yehia Zaki declared.



“It’s our pleasure to be here in SCZONE, as our country is keen to support and develop means of cooperation with Egypt in various fields. We would like to strengthen the relations with SCZONE, that is considered a Economic Hub for international maritime transport and a main gateway to the African countries.” Oka Hiroshi, the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo said.



The Japanese ambassador went on a site visit to watch Saraya project that includes a complex of factories on an area of ​​20,000 square meters with investments cost $10 million to produce Japanese sterilization supplies and cosmetics in Egypt.