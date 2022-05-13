-
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Russian Federation looks into diversification of its oil export infrastructure
- Experts emphasize to adapt Russia’s Arctic infrastructure to climate changes
- Marine Rescue Service ramps up works on construction of passenger ferry facility in Chukotka
- Amendments introduced into RF Water Code in the part of water management procedures
- Rules approved for development and approval of investment declaration seaport infrastructure development
- Sea Terminal “Tuloma” changed ownership
Shipping and Logistics
- Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves maximum port charges for investment purposes
- Samara based VOLGA-TRAVEL takes delivery of high-speed passenger ship Valdai-45R
- 175,000 tonnes of fuel to be delivered by river transport to energy facilities in Yakutia in navigation season 2022
- Tomsk Shipping Company expects this navigation season to be more costly due to low water level
- First intermodal route launched on Sakhalin
- Vodohod-Express launches Gryphon catamaran on Sochi-Sokhumi route
- Test container-trailer with consumer goods arrives at TLC Kaliningrad
- Navigation season opened in Baikal-Angara Basin
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Vostochnaya Verf shipyard delivers crab catcher Ayan to its customer
- Diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin completes ice trials
- RF Government cancels special regime of exports for fishing ships
- Fishing trawler Laptev Brothers leaves covered dock of Vyborg Shipyard
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down special operations craft Petergof
- KMZ delivers ramp boat БП-690 А
- Research ship Akademik Oparin to undergo capital repair
- RF Government extends implementation of investment projects on construction of fishing ships
Appointments
- Eduard Sheremetsev appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia
- Victor Yevtukhov to supervise Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
Sanctions
- USA expanded the list of Russia-related sanctions to include vessels and shipping companies
- Great Britain includes heads of Gelendzhik MTP and Pechenga ports into its sanction list
Incidents
- Oil spill response operation is underway in the Avachinskaya Bay, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
