2022 May 13 16:58

Samskip and TX Logistik service launch adds new dynamic to Ruhr-Stockholm rail freight

Samskip has raised rail freight capacity between Duisburg in Germany and Katrineholm in Sweden by one third, following an agreement with TX Logistik to launch a new multimodal service connecting the Ruhr and the greater Stockholm area, according to the company's release.

Launched April 6th, two new TX Logistik roundtrips are running each week from Samskip’s Duisburg Rail Terminal, with TX Logistik taking over traction from Krefeld-Uerdingen via Padborg (Denmark), the Öresund Bridge and Malmö to the GDL terminal at Katrineholm.

With Samskip responsible for slot management, the launch also increases overall service frequency between Samskip’s Duisburg rail hub and Katrineholm, south-west of Stockholm, to eight trains a week. The Katrineholm terminal can accommodate 700m length trains and therefore handle 42 unit loads in a single operation, including the full range of containers, swap bodies and semi-trailers.



For TX Logistik, the agreement creates a new option in its expanding European network of transport solutions, reinforcing its presence in Sweden and targeting industrial and consumer freight volumes moving over the rails to/from the key Södermanlands län region. Around one third of Sweden’s population is within a 150-kilometer radius of Katrineholm.



The move comes at a moment of opportunity for multimodal services in Europe, whose lower emissions against road haulage increasingly align with sustainability goals set by corporates. February’s implementation of EU Mobility Package measures to improve haulier working conditions have pushed road freight capacity out of the market.



