2022 May 13 16:21

Rosterminalugol switched its dust suppression system to summer mode

The terminal’s water sprinkling system numbers 49 water cannons placed around the coal storage area

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal, says its system of water sprinkling at coal storage area has been switched over to the summer mode.

The system operates round the clock according to a programme set by a central control desk operator depending on weather conditions taking into consideration precipitation and wind. The coal storage area of over 130,000 square meters is sprinkled with water taken from the Gulf of Finland. The system numbers 49 water cannons placed around the area. The equipment can make a turn of 130 degrees and reach up to 52 meters while spaying water up to 20 meters high.

A storm-water drainage system is used to collect water which is then sent to water treatment facilities being permanently upgraded according to HELCOM standards.

Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. In 2021, the terminal handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol is fitted the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines. The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.