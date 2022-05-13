2022 May 13 14:30

RF Government cancels special regime of exports for fishing ships

RF Government’s Order No 850 dated 11.05.2022 approves amendment into the list of goods covered by export ban or subject to authorization-based procedure of shipment outside the territory of the Russian Federation. According to Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), the amended list does not include fishing ships, floating bases and other ships for processing and curing of fish products. Thus, the Government cancels the authorization-based procedure of shipment to EEU countries for fishing ships established by Order No 312 dated 09.03.2022.



This decision lets fishing companies have their ships repaired abroad.