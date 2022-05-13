  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Singapore throughput in 4M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 13 13:45

    Port of Singapore throughput in 4M’2022 fell by 4% YoY

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 2.4%

    In January-April 2022, the Port of Singapore handled 193 million tonnes of cargo, down 4%, year-on-year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures show. Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 6.43 million tonnes (-21.5%), oil cargo – 62.3 million tonnes (-4%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 2.4% to 12.1 million TEUs.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

Другие новости по темам: Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 13

18:37 Russia fuel oil exports to Middle East, Asia at 14-month high - Vortexa
18:06 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 4M’2022 fell by 12% YoY
17:45 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:00 Fincantieri announces delivery of the newest ocean cruise ship for Viking
16:58 Samskip and TX Logistik service launch adds new dynamic to Ruhr-Stockholm rail freight
16:21 Rosterminalugol switched its dust suppression system to summer mode
15:18 Empire Wind selects Edison Chouest Offshore to provide plug-in hybrid service operations vessel
14:30 RF Government cancels special regime of exports for fishing ships
14:03 Yang Ming posts Q1 2022 results
13:45 Port of Singapore throughput in 4M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
13:23 ICTSI invests USD20 million in IT for Manila flagship in 10 years
13:02 CMA CGM launches early container return incentive program
12:49 SCZONE signs new MOU with Total and Enara for green ammonia production in Sokhna
12:46 International Chamber of Shipping and Suez Canal Authority sign agreement to enhance cooperation
12:11 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” changed ownership
12:05 HHLA container throughput rises by 3.7 percent to 1,740 thousand TEU
11:47 AD Ports Group reports record net profit of AED 306 mln for Q1 2022
11:28 RF Government extends implementation of investment projects on construction of fishing ships
10:30 MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to an LNG-powered RoRo vessel
10:26 Gazprom supports LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its General Partner again
10:09 DP World in Antwerp reduces its CO2 emissions by 28% since 2019
09:57 Allianz SE estimates possibility of leaving Russia as very high
09:48 Bureau Veritas approves EODev's electro-hydrogen power solutions for the maritime industry
09:30 Crude oil futures rise driven by uncertainty over Russian oil embargo prospects
08:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 13

2022 May 12

18:21 Fincantieri delivers ocean cruise ship “VIKING MARS” to Viking
18:02 Grain harvests may hit all-time high in Russian history – Vladimir Putin
17:48 Russian oil exports to India are increasing – Banchero Costa
17:06 Concordia Maritime announces the sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme
16:40 Maersk Drilling secures extension for Mærsk Developer in Brazil
16:27 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves maximum port charges for investment purposes
16:20 TotalEnergies announces the start construction of the Eolmed project
16:05 Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems approves mtu diesel engines for operation with sustainable fuels
15:51 PD Ports signs long term deal with Seajacks to bring UK Marine base to Teesside
15:34 Hapag-Lloyd's revenue rose almost twice to 8 billion EUR in Q12022
15:11 Boskalis’ dredger and pontoon working under Arctic LNG 2 project seized by court
15:04 International coalition completes repatriation of over 600 i-Kiribati seafarers
14:43 MAN Energy Solutions makes agreement with STX
14:20 Ness, Risan & Partners AS takes delivery of a newbuilding
14:03 The Port Authority of Valencia calls for tenders for the Port Sagunto Seafront for 5.7 million euros
13:54 Ports of Duisburg and Rotterdam intensify cooperation
13:23 Throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda in 3M’22 fell by 13.7% YoY
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2022
12:51 Lukoil confirms the acquisition of Shell assets in Russia
12:16 Keppel O&M secures agreements worth about S$135 million for the utilisation of two KFELS B Class jackup rigs
12:14 Marine Recruiting Agency becomes qualification assessment center for port industry specialists
12:08 New embargoes will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells - IEA Oil Market Report
11:49 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard delivers crab catcher Ayan to its customer
11:23 Diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin completes ice trials
11:00 „Damietta Alliance“ develops and operates a new container terminal in Damietta, Egypt
10:41 MOL and CAEM signs a contract for development and use of new Marine Exhaust Treatment System for car carriers in California
10:25 Shell finds the buyer for its assets in Russia ready to buy on market terms - EU Reporter
10:21 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:05 Konecranes to deliver DP World Antwerp upgrades for Automated Stacking Cranes
09:57 Crude oil futures decrease after recent growth
09:40 Victor Yevtukhov to supervise Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward correction on May 12
09:28 Thun Tankers orders two resource efficient tankers
09:09 Świnoujście-Szczecin Fairway in Poland officially opens
08:13 Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal