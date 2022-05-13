2022 May 13 13:45

Port of Singapore throughput in 4M’2022 fell by 4% YoY

The port’s container throughput decreased by 2.4%



In January-April 2022, the Port of Singapore handled 193 million tonnes of cargo, down 4%, year-on-year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures show. Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 6.43 million tonnes (-21.5%), oil cargo – 62.3 million tonnes (-4%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 2.4% to 12.1 million TEUs.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.