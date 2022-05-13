2022 May 13 12:11

Sea Terminal “Tuloma” changed ownership

Ownership of Sea Terminal “Tuloma” LLC has changed, according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. New owner of the company is Investment Company “Aksioma” LLC. Previous owners of Sea Terminal “Tuloma” LLC are Cruise and Transport Investments LLC and Capstans Holding Limited.



Sea Terminal “Tuloma” LLC is a resident of Arctic Capital PDA. The project on construction of the terminal is included into the list of investment projects planned for implementation in the Arctic Zone of Russia and approved by RF Government.