  • Home
  • News
  • AD Ports Group reports record net profit of AED 306 mln for Q1 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 13 11:47

    AD Ports Group reports record net profit of AED 306 mln for Q1 2022

    AD Ports Group today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The Group reported revenue growth of 15 percent year-on-year to AED 1,047 million for Q1 2022, compared with AED 910 million in 2021, with growth across most clusters and a strong contribution from new partnerships and business lines, according to the company's release.

    Adjusted EBITDA for the period increased by 34 percent year-on-year to AED 524 million (Q1 2021: AED 393 million). Adjusted EBITDA benefitted from a one-off gain of AED 73 million from the sale of a purpose-built warehouse to a related strategic customer as part of concluding a long-term contract with said customer, which will positively impact Ports, Logistics and Economic Cities & Free Zones clusters going forward. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the period was higher year-on-year by 7 percentage points at 50 percent.

    Net profit was up 41 percent year-on-year to AED 306 million (Q1 2021: AED 218 million). When adjusted for the AED 73 million one-off gain, the Group’s revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net profit results grew by 15 percent, 15 percent, and 7 percent year-on-year respectively.

    Total assets and total equity reached AED 34.085 billion and AED 17.770 billion, respectively, at the end of Q1 2022.

    Consolidated capital expenditure during the period was AED 967 million, with investments primarily in the expansion of the vessel fleet as well as enhancements to Khalifa Port South Quay, Khalifa Logistics Port, and new build warehouses. AD Ports Group reconfirmed its credit ratings of A+ by S&P and A+ by Fitch in February 2022.

    AD Ports Group signed a record 3.2 sq.km of new land leases during the period, more than the annual land leases signed in either 2021 or 2020. New agreements included collaborations with Ghassan Aboud Group to develop the ‘Regional Food Hub - Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Rungis,’ one of the region’s largest multi-category wholesale food trading and logistics hubs, and ‘The Regional Auto Hub - Abu Dhabi’ for automotive import, export and distribution. Container volumes grew by 23 percent year-on-year, with Ro-Ro and cruise passenger volumes showing a healthy rebound as they gradually recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    General cargo volumes decreased by 10 percent year-on-year when adjusted for one-off temporary projects, mainly due to change in the planned completion of certain external projects negatively affecting the 2022 volumes.

    During Q1 2022, new maritime business initiatives such as feedering, transhipment, offshore logistics and supply as well as vessel chartering services grew by 167 percent year-on-year to contribute around AED 168 million of the Group’s total revenue. In January 2022, ADQ transferred ownership in two listed companies to AD Ports Group comprising a 22.32 percent stake in logistics firm Aramex PJSC and a 10 percent stake in UAE-based contractor National Marine Dredging Company PJSC (“NMDC”).

    The combined market value of these stakes was approximately AED 2.5 billion at the time of transfer. In February 2022, AD Ports Group announced that it had acquired Divetech Marine Engineering Services, a UAE-based topside-subsea solutions provider. In the same month, the Group made its first equity placement through a pre-listing private placement that raised AED 4 billion for organic growth and acquisitions, with a subsequent listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Post ADX listing, the majority shareholder of the Group, ADQ, holds a 75.42 percent stake.

    Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KIZAD and ZonesCorp, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

Другие новости по темам: AD Ports Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 13

13:23 ICTSI invests USD20 million in IT for Manila flagship in 10 years
13:02 CMA CGM launches early container return incentive program
12:49 SCZONE signs new MOU with Total and Enara for green ammonia production in Sokhna
12:46 International Chamber of Shipping and Suez Canal Authority sign agreement to enhance cooperation
12:11 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” changed ownership
12:05 HHLA container throughput rises by 3.7 percent to 1,740 thousand TEU
11:47 AD Ports Group reports record net profit of AED 306 mln for Q1 2022
11:28 RF Government extends implementation of investment projects on construction of fishing ships
10:30 MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to an LNG-powered RoRo vessel
10:26 Gazprom supports LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its General Partner again
10:09 DP World in Antwerp reduces its CO2 emissions by 28% since 2019
09:57 Allianz SE estimates possibility of leaving Russia as very high
09:48 Bureau Veritas approves EODev's electro-hydrogen power solutions for the maritime industry
09:30 Crude oil futures rise driven by uncertainty over Russian oil embargo prospects
08:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 13

2022 May 12

18:21 Fincantieri delivers ocean cruise ship “VIKING MARS” to Viking
18:02 Grain harvests may hit all-time high in Russian history – Vladimir Putin
17:48 Russian oil exports to India are increasing – Banchero Costa
17:06 Concordia Maritime announces the sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme
16:40 Maersk Drilling secures extension for Mærsk Developer in Brazil
16:27 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves maximum port charges for investment purposes
16:20 TotalEnergies announces the start construction of the Eolmed project
16:05 Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems approves mtu diesel engines for operation with sustainable fuels
15:51 PD Ports signs long term deal with Seajacks to bring UK Marine base to Teesside
15:34 Hapag-Lloyd's revenue rose almost twice to 8 billion EUR in Q12022
15:11 Boskalis’ dredger and pontoon working under Arctic LNG 2 project seized by court
15:04 International coalition completes repatriation of over 600 i-Kiribati seafarers
14:43 MAN Energy Solutions makes agreement with STX
14:20 Ness, Risan & Partners AS takes delivery of a newbuilding
14:03 The Port Authority of Valencia calls for tenders for the Port Sagunto Seafront for 5.7 million euros
13:54 Ports of Duisburg and Rotterdam intensify cooperation
13:23 Throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda in 3M’22 fell by 13.7% YoY
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2022
12:51 Lukoil confirms the acquisition of Shell assets in Russia
12:16 Keppel O&M secures agreements worth about S$135 million for the utilisation of two KFELS B Class jackup rigs
12:14 Marine Recruiting Agency becomes qualification assessment center for port industry specialists
12:08 New embargoes will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells - IEA Oil Market Report
11:49 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard delivers crab catcher Ayan to its customer
11:23 Diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin completes ice trials
11:00 „Damietta Alliance“ develops and operates a new container terminal in Damietta, Egypt
10:41 MOL and CAEM signs a contract for development and use of new Marine Exhaust Treatment System for car carriers in California
10:25 Shell finds the buyer for its assets in Russia ready to buy on market terms - EU Reporter
10:21 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:05 Konecranes to deliver DP World Antwerp upgrades for Automated Stacking Cranes
09:57 Crude oil futures decrease after recent growth
09:40 Victor Yevtukhov to supervise Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward correction on May 12
09:28 Thun Tankers orders two resource efficient tankers
09:09 Świnoujście-Szczecin Fairway in Poland officially opens
08:13 Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal

2022 May 11

18:52 Maersk to return merchant and carrier haulage to Ukraine via Poland or Romania
18:26 CMA CGM applies Hazardous Surcharge from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile
18:17 Total losses of ships down 57% over past decade — Allianz
18:00 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
17:41 Eduard Sheremetsev appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia
17:16 DFDS acquires rail operator primeRail
16:50 Violating sanctions can result in severe enforcement action, yet compliance can be a considerable burden — Allianz
16:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
15:56 Amendments introduced into RF Water Code in the part of water management procedures
15:32 The economic damage from China’s Covid restrictions in Shanghai start to emerge - Bloomberg