2022 May 13 11:28

RF Government extends implementation of investment projects on construction of fishing ships

The deadline for implementation of investment projects on construction of fishing ships and fish processing plants has been postponed for two years. The relevant order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the statement of RF Government.



This decision will let investors facing challenges amid the pressure of sanctions escape the risks of cancellation of contracts on investment quotas and proceed with their works.



The first contracts on construction of fishing ships and fish processing plants were signed in 2018 with implementation deadlines up to 2024. A total of 64 shipbuilding contracts worth about RUB 205 billion have been signed as well as 24 contracts worth RUB billion for construction of fish processing facilities. All ships are to be built by Russian shipyards.