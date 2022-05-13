2022 May 13 10:26

Gazprom supports LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its General Partner again

PortNews Media Group to hold its annual conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022

Gazprom supports the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” as its General Partner. The event has been supported by one of the largest gas companies from 2019.

New political and economic reality does not reverse the trend towards reduction of CO2 emissions in shipping. The development of alternative energy technologies in shipping will give a positive impulse to the domestic science and will facilitate establishment of related production facilities.

Meanwhile, Russia continues expanding its fleet with ships powered by liquefied natural gas. However, LNG is not the only realistic alternative to oil products in global shipping. The projects on using hydrogen, methanol and other alternative marine fuels are in full swing.

PortNews Media Group welcomes to discuss the issues related to construction and operation of ships powered by alternative fuels at its annual conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022.

