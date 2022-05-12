2022 May 12 18:02

Grain harvests may hit all-time high in Russian history – Vladimir Putin

Russia may harvest 130 million tonnes of grain, including 87 million tonnes of wheat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on economic issues held via videoconference.



“If this happens, then the projected grain harvests would hit an all-time high in Russian history. This will make it possible to meet domestic demand, with a substantial safety margin, and to expand global exports for our partners; this is highly important for global food markets,” said the President.