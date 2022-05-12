  • Home
  • News
  • Russian oil exports to India are increasing – Banchero Costa
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 12 17:48

    Russian oil exports to India are increasing – Banchero Costa

    However, the volumes are still fairly small compared to India’s sources in Middle East

    In 2021, India was the third largest seaborne importer of crude oil in the world, just after Mainland China and the European Union, according to Banchero Costa report. Last year, India accounted for 10.2% of global crude oil imports. The world’s top importer, Mainland China, accounts for 21.3% of global volumes, and the EU for 21.0%, Banchero Costa report showed.

    In the first 4 months of 2022, India’s crude oil imports rebounded strongly, with volumes increasing by +10.7% y-o-y to 75.3 mln tonnes, from 68.1 mln t in Jan-Apr 2021, the report states.

    The vast majority of India’s crude oil imports are sourced from the Middle East, accounting for 64% of India’s total imports in 2021, and as much as 68% of volumes so far this year. The single largest supplier to India is Iraq, with 49.4 mln tonnes in the 12 months of 2021, or 26 percent of India’s total imports. In second place was Saudi Arabia, with 32.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2021, or 17 percent of the total. The UAE were third, with 19.9 mln tonnes, or 11 percent, with Kuwait also in the top 6 with 12.5 mln tonnes and 7 percent in 2021. Ahead of Kuwait, in fourth place, there are the USA, which exported 15.8 mln tonnes of crude to India in 2021, accounting for 8% of India’s imports. Behind the USA is also Nigeria, with 13.4 mln tonnes to India in 2021, or 7% of India’s total imports.

    Russia was fairly down the list, with just 3.9 mln t of crude oil exported to India in Jan-Dec 2021, or just 2% of India’s total crude imports, the experts say. «In recent weeks we have seen a lot of talk about increased Russian oil exports to India, which is seen as politically controversial. That’s technically true, as volumes from Russia to India are indeed increasing. However, the volumes are still fairly small in practical terms», – the report states.

    So far this year, crude oil volumes from Russia to India increased by +70.5% y-o-y to 2.1 mln tonnes in Jan-Apr 2022, a 0.9 mln tonnes increase from 1.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Apr 2022. That’s still just 2.7% of India’s total crude oil imports so far this year. This was also below the 3.1 mln tonnes imported from Russia in Jan-Apr 2020, when Russian crude was displaced by the start of Covid lockdowns in China and Europe.

    On the other hand, imports from Saudi Arabia to India increased by +39.2% y-o-y to 14.7 mln tonnes in Jan-Apr 2022, a jump of 4.2 mln tonnes from the 10.5 mln tonnes in Jan-Apr 2021. Shipments from Iraq to India also increased by +18.8% y-o-y in Jan-Apr 2022 to 19.5 mln tonnes, from 16.4 mln tonnes in Jan-Apr 2021.

Другие новости по темам: crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 12

18:21 Fincantieri delivers ocean cruise ship “VIKING MARS” to Viking
18:02 Grain harvests may hit all-time high in Russian history – Vladimir Putin
17:48 Russian oil exports to India are increasing – Banchero Costa
17:06 Concordia Maritime announces the sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme
16:40 Maersk Drilling secures extension for Mærsk Developer in Brazil
16:27 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves maximum port charges for investment purposes
16:20 TotalEnergies announces the start construction of the Eolmed project
16:05 Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems approves mtu diesel engines for operation with sustainable fuels
15:51 PD Ports signs long term deal with Seajacks to bring UK Marine base to Teesside
15:34 Hapag-Lloyd's revenue rose almost twice to 8 billion EUR in Q12022
15:11 Boskalis’ dredger and pontoon working under Arctic LNG 2 project seized by court
15:04 International coalition completes repatriation of over 600 i-Kiribati seafarers
14:43 MAN Energy Solutions makes agreement with STX
14:20 Ness, Risan & Partners AS takes delivery of a newbuilding
14:03 The Port Authority of Valencia calls for tenders for the Port Sagunto Seafront for 5.7 million euros
13:54 Ports of Duisburg and Rotterdam intensify cooperation
13:23 Throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda in 3M’22 fell by 13.7% YoY
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2022
12:51 Lukoil confirms the acquisition of Shell assets in Russia
12:16 Keppel O&M secures agreements worth about S$135 million for the utilisation of two KFELS B Class jackup rigs
12:14 Marine Recruiting Agency becomes qualification assessment center for port industry specialists
12:08 New embargoes will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells - IEA Oil Market Report
11:49 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard delivers crab catcher Ayan to its customer
11:23 Diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin completes ice trials
11:00 „Damietta Alliance“ develops and operates a new container terminal in Damietta, Egypt
10:41 MOL and CAEM signs a contract for development and use of new Marine Exhaust Treatment System for car carriers in California
10:25 Shell finds the buyer for its assets in Russia ready to buy on market terms - EU Reporter
10:21 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:05 Konecranes to deliver DP World Antwerp upgrades for Automated Stacking Cranes
09:57 Crude oil futures decrease after recent growth
09:40 Victor Yevtukhov to supervise Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward correction on May 12
09:28 Thun Tankers orders two resource efficient tankers
09:09 Świnoujście-Szczecin Fairway in Poland officially opens
08:13 Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal

2022 May 11

18:52 Maersk to return merchant and carrier haulage to Ukraine via Poland or Romania
18:26 CMA CGM applies Hazardous Surcharge from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile
18:17 Total losses of ships down 57% over past decade — Allianz
18:00 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
17:41 Eduard Sheremetsev appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia
17:16 DFDS acquires rail operator primeRail
16:50 Violating sanctions can result in severe enforcement action, yet compliance can be a considerable burden — Allianz
16:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
15:56 Amendments introduced into RF Water Code in the part of water management procedures
15:32 The economic damage from China’s Covid restrictions in Shanghai start to emerge - Bloomberg
15:13 Rotterdam can supply Europe with 4.6 megatonnes of hydrogen by 2030
14:32 Topsoe signs joint declaration to ramp up manufacturing of electrolyzers boosting renewable hydrogen production in the EU
14:14 Net profit of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda rose by 2.7% in 2021
13:48 CMA CGM becomes partner to the France’s first industrial demonstrator of hydrogen and e-methane’s production
13:29 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2022 rose by 8.2% YoY
13:02 APM Terminals Gijón implements a number of improvements
12:57 CMA CGM and PSA to expand collaboration with new digital solutions to reduce carbon footprint
12:25 Freeport of Ventspils throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 21%
12:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-April 2022 fell by 6.8% YoY
11:42 Eurazeo announces key milestones for its Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure fund
11:16 PSA & ONE announce successful use of reclaimed refrigerant gas from reefer containers
10:58 Oil marine bunker fuel demand set to peak by 2025 - Wood Mackenzie
10:54 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-April 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY
10:30 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 20.3% Y-o-Y
09:49 Crude oil futures rise after recent fall