2022 May 12 16:40

Maersk Drilling secures extension for Mærsk Developer in Brazil

Karoon Energy Ltd has exercised options to add the drilling of up to two wells at the Neon field offshore Brazil to the work scope of the semi-submersible rig Mærsk Developer, according to the company's release. The contract extension has a duration of 80 days, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope. The contract extension has a firm contract value of approximately USD 21m.



Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilised dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It was delivered in 2009 and is currently preparing for operations offshore Brazil with Karoon Energy Ltd.