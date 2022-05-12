2022 May 12 16:27

Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves maximum port charges for investment purposes

Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) has approved maximum port charges for investment purposes for 2022, according to recently published FAS order. FAS also approved indexes for charges in 2023-24.



2023 index is 1,167, for 2024 - 1,456.



In all ports where port charge for investment purposes is collected, maximum set for in 2022 is RUB 12.31 per 1 GT.



Port charges for investment purposes are collected in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Primorsk, Ust-Luga, Vysotsk, Vostochny, Nakhodka, Novorossiysk, Tuapse, Vladivostok, Vanino, De-Kastri, Prigorodnoye and Murmansk.