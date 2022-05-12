  • Home
  2022 May 12

    PD Ports signs long term deal with Seajacks to bring UK Marine base to Teesside

    PD Ports entered into a long-term deal with Seajacks, a world-leader in offshore solutions, to bring their UK Marine base to the Tees Valley.

    Formerly based in Amsterdam, the new agreement will see Seajacks utilising Cargo Fleet Wharf at Teesport Commerce Park to berth up to three of the world’s most advanced and capable self-propelled jack-up vessels whilst not out at work in the North Sea.

    The first of these vessels, the Kraken, successfully moored at Teesport Commerce Park recently, reinforcing the strength of the Tees Valley’s position in the global offshore wind industry.

    Seajacks have earned a proven-track record as industry leaders since their inception in 2006.

