2022 May 12 14:43

MAN Energy Solutions makes agreement with STX

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a cooperation agreement with STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., to deliver its three EEXI (Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index) solutions to MAN B&W-branded low-speed engines manufactured by STX HI. The goal behind the agreement is to provide STX HI customers with an EEXI solution to help accelerate the pace for EEXI compliance, according to the company's release.

Depending on customers’ requirements, the solutions provided in the agreement offer a complete package with an assessment report, or just a standalone OPL (Overridable Power Limitation). With immediate effect, the agreement is set to run for an initial period of three years.



IMO’s MEPC 335(76) regulation that will come into force from January 2023 requires vessels already in service to become EEXI (Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index) compliant. MAN Energy Solutions has therefore developed an OPL that meets the vast majority of shipowners’ request for a simple, economical solution that complies with the impending regulation. OPL reduces carbon emissions by restricting the maximum power – and thus, fuel consumption – produced by prime movers to a lower value than what was originally designed and certified for.



Under the terms of the agreement, STX HI will resell MAN Energy Solutions EEXI compliance solution for all STX HI-manufactured, MAN B&W-branded ME and MC engines. To accommodate customers as quickly as possible, STX HI will install the OPL solution on all such units.