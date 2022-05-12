  • Home
  • News
  • New embargoes will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells - IEA Oil Market Report
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 12 12:08

    New embargoes will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells - IEA Oil Market Report

    World oil demand growth is forecast to slow to 1.9 mb/d in 2Q22 from 4.4 mb/d in 1Q22 and is now projected to ease to 490 kb/d on average in the second half of the year on a more tempered economic expansion and higher prices, according to IEA Oil Market Report. As summer driving escalates and jet fuel continues to recover, world oil demand is set to rise by 3.6 mb/d from April to August. For 2022, demand is expected to increase by 1.8 mb/d on average to 99.4 mb/d.

    Russia shut in nearly 1 mb/d in April, driving down world oil supply by 710 kb/d to 98.1 mb/d. Over time, steadily rising volumes from Middle East OPEC+ and the US along with a slowdown in demand growth is expected to fend off an acute supply deficit amid a worsening Russian supply disruption. Excluding Russia, output from the rest of the world is set to rise by 3.1 mb/d from May through December.

    Global refinery margins have surged to extraordinarily high levels due to depleted product inventories and constrained refinery activity.

    Throughputs in April fell 1.4 mb/d to 78 mb/d, the lowest since May 2021, largely driven by China. Between now and August, runs are forecast to ramp up by 4.7 mb/d, but the tightness in product markets is expected to continue based on the current oil demand outlook.

    Global observed oil inventories declined by a further 45 mb during March and are now a total 1.2 billion barrels lower since June 2020.

    In the OECD, the release of 24.7 mb of government stocks during March halted the precipitous decline in industry inventories. OECD industry stocks rose by 3 mb to 2 626 mb, but remained 299 mb below the five-year average. Preliminary data for April show OECD industry inventories increased by 5.3 mb.

    Crude prices fell in April to trade in a narrow $10/bbl range above $100/bbl. ICE Brent last traded around $105/bbl and WTI $102/bbl.

    Rapid early-May advances on the sixth round of EU sanctions for Russia drove renewed price tensions. High crude prices and exceptional product cracks are supporting strong inflation trends.

    Russia’s isolation following its operation of Ukraine is deepening as the EU and G7 contemplate tougher sanctions that include a full phase out of oil imports from the country. If agreed, the new embargoes would accelerate the reorientation of trade flows that is already underway and will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells. Even so, steadily rising output elsewhere, coupled with slower demand growth, especially in China, is expected to fend off an acute supply deficit in the near term. Amid the widening supply and demand uncertainties, oil market volatility remains rife, but prices are trading in a lower and narrower $10/bbl range above $100/bbl. Brent last traded at $ 105/bbl and WTI $102/bbl.

    Despite mounting international pressure and falling oil production, Russian exports have so far held up by and large. But now major trading houses are winding down deals ahead of a 15 May deadline to halt all transactions with state-controlled Rosneft, Gazprom Neft and Transneft. Following a supply decline of nearly 1 mb/d in April, losses could expand to around 3 mb/d during the second half of the year.

    Global refinery maintenance and capacity constraints are exacerbating dislocations caused by Russia’s operation in Ukraine. During April, crude and product markets saw diverging trends. While crude prices trended lower overall, diesel and gasoline cracks surged to record levels, pulling up refinery margins and end-user prices.

    Limited spare capacity in the global refining system, together with reduced exports of Russian fuel oil, diesel and naphtha have aggravated the tightness in product markets, which have now seen seven consecutive quarters of stock draws. While a first tranche of SPR releases halted the precipitous decline in OECD industry stocks in March, crude made up the majority of it and product stocks have continued to fall. Notably, middle distillate reserves reached their lowest levels since April 2008.

    Soaring pump prices and slowing economic growth are expected to significantly curb the demand recovery through the remainder of the year and into 2023. Moreover, extended lockdowns across China where the government struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19 are driving a significant slowdown in the world’s second largest oil consumer. For the year as a whole, global oil demand is forecast to average 99.4 mb/d in 2022, up 1.8 mb/d y-o-y.

    As restrictions in China ease, summer driving picks up and jet fuel continues to recover, world oil demand is set to rise by 3.6 mb/d from an April low through August. If refiners cannot keep pace, product markets and consumers could come under additional strain. The IEA’s recent 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use outlines measures that can be taken immediately to cut consumption and ease the pain caused by high oil prices.

Другие новости по темам: IEA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 12

17:06 Concordia Maritime announces the sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme
16:40 Maersk Drilling secures extension for Mærsk Developer in Brazil
16:27 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves maximum port charges for investment purposes
16:20 TotalEnergies announces the start construction of the Eolmed project
16:05 Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems approves mtu diesel engines for operation with sustainable fuels
15:51 PD Ports signs long term deal with Seajacks to bring UK Marine base to Teesside
15:34 Hapag-Lloyd's revenue rose almost twice to 8 billion EUR in Q12022
15:11 Boskalis’ dredger and pontoon working under Arctic LNG 2 project seized by court
15:04 International coalition completes repatriation of over 600 i-Kiribati seafarers
14:43 MAN Energy Solutions makes agreement with STX
14:20 Ness, Risan & Partners AS takes delivery of a newbuilding
14:03 The Port Authority of Valencia calls for tenders for the Port Sagunto Seafront for 5.7 million euros
13:54 Ports of Duisburg and Rotterdam intensify cooperation
13:23 Throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda in 3M’22 fell by 13.7% YoY
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2022
12:51 Lukoil confirms the acquisition of Shell assets in Russia
12:16 Keppel O&M secures agreements worth about S$135 million for the utilisation of two KFELS B Class jackup rigs
12:14 Marine Recruiting Agency becomes qualification assessment center for port industry specialists
12:08 New embargoes will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells - IEA Oil Market Report
11:49 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard delivers crab catcher Ayan to its customer
11:23 Diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin completes ice trials
11:00 „Damietta Alliance“ develops and operates a new container terminal in Damietta, Egypt
10:41 MOL and CAEM signs a contract for development and use of new Marine Exhaust Treatment System for car carriers in California
10:25 Shell finds the buyer for its assets in Russia ready to buy on market terms - EU Reporter
10:21 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:05 Konecranes to deliver DP World Antwerp upgrades for Automated Stacking Cranes
09:57 Crude oil futures decrease after recent growth
09:40 Victor Yevtukhov to supervise Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward correction on May 12
09:28 Thun Tankers orders two resource efficient tankers
09:09 Świnoujście-Szczecin Fairway in Poland officially opens
08:13 Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal

2022 May 11

18:52 Maersk to return merchant and carrier haulage to Ukraine via Poland or Romania
18:26 CMA CGM applies Hazardous Surcharge from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile
18:17 Total losses of ships down 57% over past decade — Allianz
18:00 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
17:41 Eduard Sheremetsev appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia
17:16 DFDS acquires rail operator primeRail
16:50 Violating sanctions can result in severe enforcement action, yet compliance can be a considerable burden — Allianz
16:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
15:56 Amendments introduced into RF Water Code in the part of water management procedures
15:32 The economic damage from China’s Covid restrictions in Shanghai start to emerge - Bloomberg
15:13 Rotterdam can supply Europe with 4.6 megatonnes of hydrogen by 2030
14:32 Topsoe signs joint declaration to ramp up manufacturing of electrolyzers boosting renewable hydrogen production in the EU
14:14 Net profit of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda rose by 2.7% in 2021
13:48 CMA CGM becomes partner to the France’s first industrial demonstrator of hydrogen and e-methane’s production
13:29 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2022 rose by 8.2% YoY
13:02 APM Terminals Gijón implements a number of improvements
12:57 CMA CGM and PSA to expand collaboration with new digital solutions to reduce carbon footprint
12:25 Freeport of Ventspils throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 21%
12:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-April 2022 fell by 6.8% YoY
11:42 Eurazeo announces key milestones for its Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure fund
11:16 PSA & ONE announce successful use of reclaimed refrigerant gas from reefer containers
10:58 Oil marine bunker fuel demand set to peak by 2025 - Wood Mackenzie
10:54 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-April 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY
10:30 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 20.3% Y-o-Y
09:49 Crude oil futures rise after recent fall
09:25 Samara based VOLGA-TRAVEL takes delivery of high-speed passenger ship Valdai-45R
08:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 11

2022 May 10

17:16 Concession extension and investment ready APM Terminals Gijón for the future