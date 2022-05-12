2022 May 12 12:14

Marine Recruiting Agency becomes qualification assessment center for port industry specialists

Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) has become an official examination platform of the Qualification Assessment Center for Seaborne and Inland Water Transport of CNIIMF JSC (CNIIMF’s QAC for SIWT). The relevant certificate has been issued by the SIWT Skills Council.

MRA Training Center is equipped with advanced equipment for training and testing of dock engineers (dock engineer of the multiple-skill team for loading/unloading operations in sea and river ports).

In autumn 2021, graduates of MRA courses took part in launching of the digital platform of CNIIMF’s QAC for SIWT. They successfully passed the tests and confirmed their qualification as dock engineers of the multiple-skill team for loading/unloading operations in sea and river ports, Class 4.

The Qualification Assessment Center for Seaborne and Inland Water Transport of CNIIMF JSC (CNIIMF’s QAC for SIWT) is a subdivision of the joint stock company Central Red Banner of Labor Marine Research and Design Institute (CNIIMF). The purpose of CNIIMF’s QAC for SIWT is to assess the compliance of SIWT personnel trained within organizations of port operators to labor market demands by independent assessment of their qualifications.