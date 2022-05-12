2022 May 12 11:49

Vostochnaya Verf shipyard delivers crab catcher Ayan to its customer

Image source: Rosrybolovstvo

It is the third ship build under the state programme for modernization of domestic crab catching

Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Verf shipyard has held the flag raising ceremony on the Ayan, crab catcher of Project 03141. It is the second crab catching vessel built for Far East Coast, LLC. The ship has been delivered to the customer, says press center of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency). The crab catcher is built under the presidential programme for providing crab fishing quotas in exchange for investments in domestic shipbuilding.

It is the third ship built under the state programme for modernization of domestic crab catching. Two ships have been built by Vostochnaya Verf, one ship – by Pella shipyard. A total of 41 crab catchers are to be built by the beginning of 2026.

The Project 03141 crab catcher main particulars: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Displacement: 1,586 tonnes; live crab capacity: up to 100 tonnes; Main engine – 1,618 kW; Speed — 14 knots; Crew — 21; Endurance — 45 days.

The lead ship of Project 03141, crab catcher Okhotsk, built by Vostochnaya Verf, has been in operation for half a year.

Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.

