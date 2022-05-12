2022 May 12 11:23

Diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin completes ice trials

Image source: Rosmorport

The diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin, the world’s most powerful non-nuclear icebreaker, has completed ice trials, according to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). The ship has completed the test programme in full having confirmed its icebreaking characteristics, according to the preliminary findings of the specialists.



The icebreaker has confirmed its ability to move continuously in a continuous ice field up to 2 m thick, and perform icebreaking operations with ice thickness up to 3 m.

The diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin, the world’s most powerful non-nuclear icebreaker, has a propeller power of 25 MW and Icebreaker8 ice class, and is capable of speeds up to 17.8 knots in clear water. Autonomy of work is up to 60 days. It was designed by domestic naval architects and built by domestic shipbuilders of USC in Saint-Petersburg.

The Viktor Chernomyrdin is a flagship of Rosmorport’s icebreaking fleet numbering 35 vessels of various classes and specializations.

