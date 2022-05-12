2022 May 12 11:00

„Damietta Alliance“ develops and operates a new container terminal in Damietta, Egypt

A new terminal will be built in the port of Damietta/Egypt. For this purpose, a Joint Venture was founded to develop and operate the new “Terminal 2” in the port, according to Hapag-Lloyd's release. The Joint Venture “Damietta Alliance Container Terminal S.A.E.” consists of three core shareholders which are Hapag-Lloyd Damietta GmbH (39%), Eurogate Damietta GmbH (29.5%) and Contship Damietta Srl (29.5%). Two other partners, Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group and Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt S.A.E., will each hold 1%.

The new Terminal 2 at the port of Damietta is expected to start operations by 2024. It will have a final total operational capacity of 3.3 mio TEU and serve as Hapag-Lloyd´s dedicated strategic transshipment hub in the East Mediterranean.

With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The company employs around 14,100 people and has 421 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container fleet of around 3.1 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern refrigerated container fleets. Worldwide 126 liner services provide fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading providers in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trade lanes.



EUROGATE is the shipping line independent container terminal operator Group in Europe. Jointly with the Italian terminal operator CONTSHIP Italia, the company operates a network of container terminals at 12 locations from the North Sea coast to the Mediterranean area. In addition to container handling services at seaports, EUROGATE offers intermodal transport and additional services around the box. EUROGATE was founded in 1999, and handled around 12.3 million TEUs Europe-wide in 2021.

CONTSHIP ITALIA is the holding company of a group founded in 1969, engaged in the development of integrated solutions for the transport and handling of goods through the management of maritime container terminals, railway terminals and intermodal transport services. The Contship Italia Group operates directly in the ports of La Spezia, Ravenna, Salerno, Tangier and in the railway hubs of Melzo (MI) and Marzaglia (MO), handling around 4 million TEUs World-wide in 2021.