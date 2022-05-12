2022 May 12 14:20

Ness, Risan & Partners AS takes delivery of a newbuilding

Ness, Risan & Partners AS has announced the purchase and delivery of a resale Eco Handysize drybulk carrier of 40,000dwt (MV BBC Uranus). The vessel has been built by JNS in China and was delivered to owners 6th May 2022.

The vessel will comply with EEDI phase II and be one of the “greenest” and modern vessels in its segment with fuel savings of up to 45% compared to similar secondhand tonnage. The acquisition is made together with the German shipowner and ship operator Briese Schiffahrt Group and is the 5th vessel we do together.

The vessel has been fixed on an 18-19 months TC to BBC Chartering (part of the Briese Group) and will commence the employment immediately after delivery.