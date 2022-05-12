2022 May 12 10:05

Konecranes to deliver DP World Antwerp upgrades for Automated Stacking Cranes

DP World Antwerp in Belgium has ordered new drive units for 4 of their Konecranes Gottwald Automated Stacking Cranes (ASCs) and improvements to the connection areas between the bogie and balancer beams for these 4 machines and 4 more ASCs. The upgrades will improve the performance and reliability of existing equipment at the terminal. The order was booked in January 2022. Parts will arrive mid-year and the upgrades to the 8 ASCs will be commissioned by Q4 2022, according to the company's release.

Dubai Ports World (DP World) currently operates their Antwerp Gateway terminal with a fleet of 20 Konecranes Gottwald ASCs. The terminal has 34 new Konecranes Gottwald ASCs on order over the next 4 years. As this upgrade order shows, the older ASCs can be updated with the latest features for many more years of high performance.

Konecranes will upgrade 4 ASCs with new gantry drive units, which include 8 bogies and 4 balancers per ASC. They will also upgrade the connection between the balancers and the beams. Four more ASCs will also undergo this upgrade minus the drive unit replacement, which was done last year. The new gantry drive units represent the latest Konecranes drive technology: it will make maintenance easier. This work is part of a bigger refurbishment program that will take place over the coming years.



