2022 May 12 09:57

Crude oil futures decrease after recent growth

Crude oil prices fell by 1.52%-1.64%

As of 12 May 2022, 09:15 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 1.52% lower at $105.88 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures fell by 1.64% to $103.97 a barrel.



Crude oil futures are decreasing amid uncertainty over Russian oil embargo planned by the EU but opposed by Hungary.