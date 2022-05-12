2022 May 12 09:40

Victor Yevtukhov to supervise Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within RF Ministry of Industry and Trade

Image source:

Ministry of Industry and Trade

Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation will be supervised by Victor Yevtukhov, says press center of the Ministry. Relevant amendments have been introduced into the order on distribution of authorities among Deputy Ministers.Oleg Ryazantsev will supervise the Department of Conventional Arms, Ammunition, and Explosives, Vasily Shpak – Department of Digital Labelling of Goods and Legalization of Product Turnover.Victor Yevtukhov is a graduate of Leningrad Institute of Finance and Economics with specialization in economic cybernetics as well as the Law Department of Saint-Petersburg State University. In 2011, Victor Yevtukhov was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation, in 2012 – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, in 2014 – State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.