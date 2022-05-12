2022 May 12 09:28

Thun Tankers orders two resource efficient tankers

Thun Tankers have placed an order for two 7,999 mts dwt tankers. The ordered “R-Class” vessels are a further development of Thuns’ existing vessels, according to the company's release.

Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a company owned by the Källsson family since 1938. The ships, that will be built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit BV in the Netherlands, will be delivered during first half 2024. Ferus Smit BV has previously built forty ships for Erik Thun. Upon delivery they will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network and be technically managed by MF Shipping Group. Adaptive propulsion to minimize energy usage, UPS battery pack, the latest hull design and the newest and most resource efficient machinery are some examples of the vessels new features.