  • Home
  • News
  • Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 12 08:13

    Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal

    Admiral Container Lines has added APM Terminals Castellón and two Isreali ports to its TMM service, which now connects Turkey, Spain, Isreal, Egypt and Morrocco, according to APM Terminals's release. The calls, which began in March with the Admiral Sun vessel, provide a direct link between Castellón and Israel for import and export cargo, primarily for temperature-controlled goods.

    The updated TMM service now connects the ports of Gemlik, Gebze, Istanbul, Izmir, Piraeus, Sousse, Castellon, Valencia, Algiers, Mersin, Haifa, Ashod, Alexandria, Constanta and Casablanca every 10 days.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals, Admiral Container Lines  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 12

09:40 Victor Yevtukhov to supervise Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Facilities Department within RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward correction on May 12
09:28 Thun Tankers orders two resource efficient tankers
09:09 Świnoujście-Szczecin Fairway in Poland officially opens
08:13 Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal

2022 May 11

18:52 Maersk to return merchant and carrier haulage to Ukraine via Poland or Romania
18:26 CMA CGM applies Hazardous Surcharge from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile
18:17 Total losses of ships down 57% over past decade — Allianz
18:00 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
17:41 Eduard Sheremetsev appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia
17:16 DFDS acquires rail operator primeRail
16:50 Violating sanctions can result in severe enforcement action, yet compliance can be a considerable burden — Allianz
16:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
15:56 Amendments introduced into RF Water Code in the part of water management procedures
15:32 The economic damage from China’s Covid restrictions in Shanghai start to emerge - Bloomberg
15:13 Rotterdam can supply Europe with 4.6 megatonnes of hydrogen by 2030
14:32 Topsoe signs joint declaration to ramp up manufacturing of electrolyzers boosting renewable hydrogen production in the EU
14:14 Net profit of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda rose by 2.7% in 2021
13:48 CMA CGM becomes partner to the France’s first industrial demonstrator of hydrogen and e-methane’s production
13:29 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2022 rose by 8.2% YoY
13:02 APM Terminals Gijón implements a number of improvements
12:57 CMA CGM and PSA to expand collaboration with new digital solutions to reduce carbon footprint
12:25 Freeport of Ventspils throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 21%
12:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-April 2022 fell by 6.8% YoY
11:42 Eurazeo announces key milestones for its Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure fund
11:16 PSA & ONE announce successful use of reclaimed refrigerant gas from reefer containers
10:58 Oil marine bunker fuel demand set to peak by 2025 - Wood Mackenzie
10:54 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-April 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY
10:30 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 20.3% Y-o-Y
09:49 Crude oil futures rise after recent fall
09:25 Samara based VOLGA-TRAVEL takes delivery of high-speed passenger ship Valdai-45R
08:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 11

2022 May 10

17:16 Concession extension and investment ready APM Terminals Gijón for the future
16:58 MABUX: Global bunker indices set to dip on May 10
16:13 Maersk partners with Decathlon to enhance 'last-mile' service in Singapore
15:28 MOL to build 4 additional LNG-fueled car carriers
14:38 USCG Cutter Cuttyhunk decommissioned after 34 years of service
13:31 MABUX: Bunker prices demonstrate irregular changes on May 09
12:03 Bechtel to deliver port masterplan to support Ireland’s emerging offshore wind industry
11:46 Maersk's logistics company announces plans for new Toronto distribution center
10:53 ClassNK releases PrimeShip-HULL 2022 for new structural rules

2022 May 9

15:17 Stolt Tankers to purchase three 33,600 DWT chemical tankers
14:39 Fincantieri BoD approves 1Q 2022 results
14:06 USA expanded the list of Russia-related sanctions to include vessels and shipping companies
13:14 Belgian coating manufacturer Acotec launches revolutionary one-coat PFP with Humidur® Char
12:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
11:18 About half of cohort to gain global exposure through overseas stints with easing of travel restrictions

2022 May 8

15:02 TMC, Allseas completed deep-water trials of the polymetallic nodule collector vehicle in the Atlantic Ocean.
13:49 Port of Southampton welcomes Enchanted Princess’ maiden call
12:23 Vigor completed largest ship repair project in its history, USS McCampbell
11:32 GTT secures an order from Hudong Zhonghua for the tank design of 4 new LNG carriers
10:54 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils new programme of cruising for 2023/24

2022 May 7

14:52 SAAM reaches agreement to acquire tugs from Starnav in Brazil
13:41 NYK concludes fourth long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
12:48 Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas arrives for European debut
12:11 New monitoring requirements give FMC more insight into Alliance carrier operations
11:03 UECC launches new North Sea service

2022 May 6

18:04 EU retail trade stagnates — BIMCO Market Report
17:47 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:25 Tier III NOx-abatement engine orders pass 2,000 mark