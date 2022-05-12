2022 May 12 08:13

Admiral’s TMM service makes first call at APM Terminals Castellón and Isreal

Admiral Container Lines has added APM Terminals Castellón and two Isreali ports to its TMM service, which now connects Turkey, Spain, Isreal, Egypt and Morrocco, according to APM Terminals's release. The calls, which began in March with the Admiral Sun vessel, provide a direct link between Castellón and Israel for import and export cargo, primarily for temperature-controlled goods.

The updated TMM service now connects the ports of Gemlik, Gebze, Istanbul, Izmir, Piraeus, Sousse, Castellon, Valencia, Algiers, Mersin, Haifa, Ashod, Alexandria, Constanta and Casablanca every 10 days.