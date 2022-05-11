2022 May 11 18:52

Maersk to return merchant and carrier haulage to Ukraine via Poland or Romania

A.P. Moller – Maersk have identified merchant haulage and carrier haulage options to and from Ukraine via Poland or Romania, according to the company's release.

Merchant haulage to/from Ukraine will be strictly under customer responsibility. Carrier haulage options will be subject to local management approval, operational feasibility, and further conditions.

Previously on 24th of February 2022 Maersk announced that the company will stop the acceptance of orders to and from Ukraine until further notice.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies. The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia.