2022 May 11 18:00

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y

Exports rose by 15%

In January-April 2022, port Kavkaz handled 5.734 million tonnes of cargo (-22%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 27%, year-on-year, to 2.34 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 15% to 841 thousand tonnes, imports – by 91% to 46 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 27% to 2.463 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of oil products fell by 10% to 1.79 million tonnes, handling of coal – by 7% to 690 thousand tonnes, grain - by 34% to 2.749 million tonnes, sulphur – by 61% to 119 thousand tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz rose by 25% to 44.6 thousand tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 19%, year-on-year, to 976 arrivals and 987 departures versus 1,204 arrivals and 1,215 departures in the same period of the previous year.